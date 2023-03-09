Malaysia's ex-PM Muhyiddin to be charged with corruption

1
·1 min read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin will be charged with corruption-related offences on Friday, the chief of the country's anti-graft agency told Reuters.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief, Azam Baki, did not give further details, but said the agency will issue a statement later on Thursday.

Muhyiddin, who was prime minister for 17 months between 2020 and 2021, arrived at the MACC offices on Thursday morning for questioning.

Muhyiddin and his party have faced graft investigations since losing to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in a tightly contested election in November.

Anwar last year ordered a review of government projects worth billions of dollars approved by Muhyiddin, including COVID-19 relief programmes, alleging they did not follow proper procedures.

Muhyiddin has previously denied the accusations, describing them as a political vendetta.

Anwar on Thursday said he has not interfered in graft investigations involving Muhyiddin, state media Bernama reported.

Two leaders belonging to Muhyiddin's party have been charged by the MACC with bribery over an economic recovery project launched by his government.

The MACC questioned Muhyiddin last month regarding the same project and has also frozen bank accounts belonging to Muhyiddin's party.

The charges against Muhyiddin come ahead of regional elections due to be held in six states by mid-year, with the ex-premier's coalition expected to pose a strong challenge to Anwar's alliance.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu and Rozanna Latiff; writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies, Kanupriya Kapoor)

Recommended Stories

  • Malaysia's ex-PM Muhyiddin summoned to anti-graft agency

    Former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin was summoned to appear at the country's anti-graft agency on Thursday, following allegations of abuse in stimulus programmes launched under his premiership. In a Facebook post, Muhyiddin, who was prime minister for 17 months between 2020 and 2021, said he has been called into the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at 11am on Thursday. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim last year ordered a review of government projects worth billions of dollars approved by Muhyiddin, including COVID-19 relief programmes, alleging they did not follow proper procedures.

  • Malaysia Ex-PM Summoned by Anti-Graft Body Amid Funds Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he had been asked to appear at the country’s anti-graft authority on Thursday, amid an investigation into some Covid-era projects announced under his leadership.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield Inversio

  • UPDATE: 2nd body found in debris of multi-building fire in Dayton

    At least two people are dead after a multi-building fire in Dayton Wednesday.

  • Dayton to opt into opioid settlement targeting drug stores

    The City of Dayton has decided to opt into another opioid settlement.

  • Understanding the difference between a bitcoin futures ETF and a spot bitcoin ETF

    Santa Clara University Leavey School of Business associate professor Seoyoung Kim joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the difference between a bitcoin futures ETF and a spot bitcoin ETF, the way that ETFs work, and why institutions want a spot bitcoin ETF.

  • Britain takes in most refugees since Second World War

    More refugees have come to the UK since Brexit than at any time since the Second World War, according to a new report.

  • Egypt Gets Pre-IMF Flashback to Debt Distress, Devaluation Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker Suggests Hard LandingEgypt has come almost full circle in winning back and then losing the confidence of bond investors just over two months after sealing a deal with the International Monetary Fund.

  • Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 1, 2023 Operator: Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Dycom Industries’ Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would like to hand the conference over to your host today, Mr. Steven […]

  • Kristin Wood on the intelligence value of open source data

    Host Michael Morell and Wood, a former senior CIA officer, discuss the ways in which the U.S. intelligence community has leveraged — or failed to leverage — some key open source data.

  • Union City outworks Bronson en route to District upset, Chargers advance to D3 finals

    Union City outworks Bronson en route to District upset, Chargers advance to D3 finals with win

  • How to invest in the S&P 500 and get exposure to the biggest and best American companies

    Utilize index funds to expose your portfolio to the S&P 500.

  • Court records show political pressure behind Fox programming

    President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were trying to stop West Virginia Republicans from nominating Don Blankenship, who had been convicted of violating mine safety standards during a lethal accident in one of his coal mines, to challenge the state's incumbent senator, Democrat Joe Manchin. “Both Trump and McConnell are appealing for help to beat unelectable former mine owner who served time,” Murdoch wrote to executives at Fox News, according to court records released this week.

  • Identity of Man who Accused CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp of Sexual Misconduct Revealed

    The man who has accused Conservative Political Action Committee chairman Matt Schlapp of sexual misconduct came forward publicly on Wednesday. The news follows a judge saying he must use his real name in order to continue pursuing a suit against Schlapp.

  • Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized after a fall at a hotel in Washington, D.C.

    McConnell was dining at a hotel on Wednesday evening when he tripped and fell, a spokesperson told Insider.

  • Chaim Topol, Israeli actor known for Fiddler's Tevye, dies

    Chaim Topol, a leading Israeli actor who charmed generations of theatergoers and movie-watchers with his portrayal of Tevye, the long-suffering and charismatic milkman in “Fiddler on the Roof,” has died in Tel Aviv, Israeli leaders said Thursday. Israeli leaders on Thursday tweeted their memories and condolences to Topol's family. Israel’s ceremonial president, Isaac Herzog hailed Topol as “one of the most outstanding Israeli actors,” who “filled the movie screens with his presence and above all entered deep into our hearts.”

  • Maine motorists appeal to keep naughty vanity license plates

    A Maine vegan whose custom license plate contains the word “tofu” is one of the motorists caught in a state crackdown on vulgar license plates. Car owners across the United States can pay an extra fee to customize license plates, sparking creativity and personality but causing headaches for state officials who have to decide what’s acceptable. Maine had for several years allowed people to put just about any combination of letters and numbers on their vehicle plates, including words and phrases that other states would ban.

  • Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry make dreams come true for Wichita West girls basketball

    After their season was ended in heartbreaking fashion this season, the West girls basketball team had the thrill of a lifetime meeting NBA superstars on Tuesday.

  • Blue Jays bringing revamped identity, culture into 2023 season

    Through the additions of veteran players and seasoned coaches, the 2023 Blue Jays have crafted a singleness that everyone buys into.

  • Flyers vs. Lightning: Tony DeAngelo spears Corey Perry late in loss to Tampa Bay

    Travis Sanheim and Joel Farabee sat for the entire second period Tuesday night, while Tony DeAngelo speared Corey Perry in the third period. Oh, and the Flyers lost, 5-2, to the Lightning. By Jordan Hall

  • Michael J. Fox Is a Proud Dog Dad as He Cuddles with His New Pup Blue: 'Welcome to Your New Home'

    Michael J. Fox showed off his new dog Blue in a sweet Instagram post on Monday