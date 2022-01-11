Malaysia's Petronas, Shell unit partner to explore carbon capture and storage

Motorists queue to fill natural gas at a Petronas station with its landmark Petronas Twin Towers headquarters in the background, in Kuala Lumpur
·1 min read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) on Tuesday signed an agreement with a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell to collaborate on carbon capture and storage (CCS) in the Southeast Asian country and the region.

Under the Joint Study and Collaboration Agreement, Petronas and Sarawak Shell Berhad will perform an integrated CCS Area Development Plan study within several locations offshore Sarawak, Petronas said in a statement.

"This is one of the many efforts to position and establish Malaysia as a leading CCS solutions hub in the region,” said Adif Zulkifli, Petronas' Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Upstream.

Petronas said the scope of the agreement includes exploring the provision of decarbonisation service to Shell’s local and cross-border facilities, as well as to other potential regional customers.

Petronas last year signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Malaysia Inc., and another with POSCO International Corporation and POSCO Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd to explore opportunities in CCS technologies.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chicago Schools Set to Open After Union Leaders Accept Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Chicago Public Schools are poised to reopen for students on Wednesday after the teachers’ union leadership voted to approve a deal with city officials to restart in-person classes in the nation’s third-largest school district. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, Wit

  • Mizuho Financial to Name Masahiro Kihara as Group CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Mizuho Financial Group Inc. was hit by another system glitch, even as it prepared to appoint an insider as its next chief executive officer to steer Japan’s third-largest banking group back from a series of technical problems. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, Wit

  • Tokyo Pushes to Reform Its $6.5 Trillion Stock Market. Analysts Aren’t Impressed.

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s largest exchange operator is set to disclose the components of three new market sections on Tuesday, but the long-awaited shake-up of the country’s sluggish stock market is attracting more skepticism than excitement. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With

  • Japan urges more chip tie-ups with Taiwan at trade talks

    Japan called for greater collaboration with Taiwan on semiconductors at a bilateral economic and trade meeting on Tuesday. Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chairman Mitsuo Ohashi praised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC)'s plans to expand in Japan, saying, "I hope these collaborations can continue to expand, and positively impact the resilience of both Taiwan and Japan's supply chains." "Currently, even though the pandemic has blocked exchanges between Japan and Taiwan, the economic and trade relationships between Japan and Taiwan have continued to deepen," Ohashi added via video.

  • Volkswagen sold 70,625 ID electric cars in China last year, missing targets

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Volkswagen AG sold 70,625 of its ID electric vehicles in China last year, missing its goal of selling 80,000 to 100,000 cars, the company said on Tuesday. Supply chain constraints, including a global chip shortage, impacted production and were factors that contributed to Volkswagen failing to reach its ID sales goal, Wollenstein added. The ID series, which Volkswagen produces at its Chinese joint ventures with SAIC Motor and FAW Group, is the backbone of Volkswagen's electric vehicle ambitions.

  • Op-ed: Greedy Gas Producers? Nah

    Sorry, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but your letter to 12 natural gas CEOs accusing them of “corporate greed” doesn’t seem to have much merit.

  • How Does Bitcoin Mining Work? What Is Crypto Mining?

    Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation, but it is also a critical component of the maintenance and development of the blockchain ledger.

  • China Buying More Cheap, Sanctioned Iran and Venezuela Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- China doubled down on imports of Iranian and Venezuelan crude in 2021, taking the most from the U.S.-sanctioned regimes in three years, as refiners brushed off the risk of penalties to scoop up cheap oil. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowes

  • Food inflation bites Biden

    Rising food prices are bedeviling the Biden administration, fueling consumers’ concerns about inflation and prompting the president to target the meatpacking industry.Why it matters: American families are fretting over food prices, which rose 6.1% from November 2020 to November 2021, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBiden’s disapproval rating reached a new high in a CNBC/Change Re

  • Houston midstream energy giant to buy another local co. for $3.25B

    In 2014, Warburg Pincus provided a line-of-equity investment to the newly formed company, which said it would use the startup cash to serve new shale plays that lacked the infrastructure to get to U.S. markets.

  • The top 20 safest airlines in the world, according to experts

    There were several ranking shifts in 2022 compared to 2021, most notably was Qantas losing its crown to Air New Zealand.

  • Newsom to Propose $2.7 Billion Emergency COVID-19 Package

    Gov. Gavin Newsom will present a $2.7 billion COVID-19 emergency response package Monday as part of his proposed 2022 state budget. Devin Fehely reports. (1-9-22)

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gross’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. Former Harvard […]

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Chop Sideways

    Crude oil markets have gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Monday as we are trying to figure out what it is we are going to do longer term.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Kinder Morgan, Williams Companies, and MPLX

    Kinder Morgan, Williams Companies, and MPLX have been added to this industry outlook blog.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Commercial Metals Company building a micro mill

    Commercial Metals Company is building a micro mill to serve the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Mid-Western markets. The planned mill will help Commercial Metals Company expand its footprint and increase its scale in the Eastern regions of the country. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) aims to have the facility be one of the most environmentally friendly steelmaking plants in the world.

  • Supply-Chain Disruptions Are Easing. Why ‘Normal’ Is Still Far Off.

    Good shortages and the problems they cause have taken on a life of their own, writes Nathan Sheets, Citi's global chief economist.

  • Auto Roundup: Chip Crunch Pinches TM, HMC, GM, F and STLA's U.S. Sales in Q4

    Toyota (TM), Honda (HMC), General Motors (GM), Ford (F) and Stellantis (STLA) post year-over year vehicle sales decline of 28.2%, 21.5%, 43%, 6% and 18%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Toyota Beats GM In US Sales

    It’s the first time ever…