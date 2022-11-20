Malaysia's political manoeuvring begins after indecisive election

1
Rozanna Latiff and Ebrahim Harris
·3 min read

By Rozanna Latiff and Ebrahim Harris

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's political leaders scrambled on Sunday to secure support from rivals a day after a general election produced a hung parliament, with no coalition winning a parliamentary majority.

Longtime opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin each said they could form a government with support from other parties, whom they did not identify.

A record number of Malaysians voted, hoping to end a spell of political uncertainty at a time of slowing economic growth and rising inflation in the Southeast Asian nation, which has had three prime ministers in as many years.

The instability reflects a political transformation in a country that has for decades been one of the most stable in a region that has had its share of military coups, violent political upheavals, and insurgencies.

Saturday's election saw the further decline of a force that dominated politics from independence in 1957 until 2018, as well as gains by an Islamist party that has called for sharia law.

Forming a government may require the involvement of Malaysia's king, whose largely ceremonial role includes the power to appoint as prime minister a lawmaker he believes will command a majority when no coalition can do so on its own.

The palace on Sunday instructed the parties to each present the name of a lawmaker it thinks has majority by 2 p.m. (0600 GMT) on Monday.

Anwar's Pakatan Harapan coalition won 82 lower house seats, short of the 112 majority but slightly ahead of Muhyiddin Yassin's alliance with 73.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's Barisan Nasional alliance - whose United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) had long been Malaysia's dominant political force - suffered its worst electoral defeat ever, winning just 30 of the 178 seats it vied for.

As voters rejected UMNO and the multi-ethnic Barisan coalition it leads for the second election in a row, Muhyiddin's Perikatan Nasional coalition, in its first national contest, pulled support from Barisan's traditional base.

'MORE DIVIDED'

"I think what we learned here is that the country is more divided," said Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani, deputy managing director at political risk consultancy BowerGroupAsia.

"With Perikatan Nasional making inroads into UMNO's vote bank, it shows that there are three legitimate coalitions in the future of Malaysian politics."

Fighting against UMNO, which he had once led, Mahathir Mohamad, 97 and Malaysia's longest-serving premier, lost his seat in his first election defeat in 53 years.

A key winner in the election was the Islamist PAS party in the Perikatan coalition, securing the largest number of seats of any single party. Race and religion are divisive issues in Malaysia, where the mostly Muslim Malays are the majority of the population, with sizable ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities.

Smaller political blocs based in Sabah and Sarawak states on Borneo island, which have sought greater autonomy, could potentially play decisive roles if they aligned with either coalition.

Muhyiddin said he had met with Sarawak's state leader and was in discussions with other parties on forming a government.

If Anwar should become premier, it would be a remarkable transformation for a politician who in 25 years has gone from heir apparent of Mahathir to a prisoner convicted of sodomy to the leading opposition figure. He says the sodomy and corruption charges were politically motivated.

After release from prison in 2018, he joined Muhyiddin and mentor-turned-foe-turned-ally Mahathir Mohamad to defeat Barisan, ending its six-decade rule, amid public anger at the government over the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal.

That coalition collapsed after 22 months due to infighting over a promise by Mahathir to hand the premiership to Anwar.

Muhyiddin briefly became premier, but his administration collapsed last year, paving the way for Barisan's return to power with Ismail at the helm.

(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi, Mei Mei Chu and Angie Teo; Writing by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • Newsom upbeat after meeting with local leaders on homelessness, but funding remains unclear

    The governor earlier this month announced he was pausing $1 billion in state funding after saying officials were not doing enough to aggressively try and reduce homelessness in their communities.

  • Two rival blocs race to form Malaysia's next government

    The two biggest winners of Malaysia's general elections are competing Sunday to hammer out alliances to form a government after tightly-fought general elections failed to produce a clear winner, with the nation's king to be the final arbiter. The unprecedented hung Parliament after Saturday's divisive polls saw the rise of Malay nationalists and plunged the country into a new crisis, stunning many Malaysians who hope for stability and unity after political turmoil that has seen three prime ministers since 2018 polls. The Malay-centric Perikatan Nasional, or National Alliance, led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, was an underdog that enjoyed an unexpected surge of support with 73 out of 222 Parliamentary seats.

  • Early Black Friday 'deals' abound, but actual bargains are scarce

    Retailers such as Target Corp and Kohls Corp are slashing prices by as much as 50% on toys and other popular holiday gifts in early Black Friday deals aimed at increasingly frugal consumers - but the bargains aren't what they seem. Discounts on toys are up this year compared to last, when supply-chain snarls made it difficult to get products on store shelves and consumers were flush with cash, according to e-commerce analytics firm DataWeave. But, even with the steeper discounts, consumers still have to shell out more for popular products like a PJ Masks toy car or Mattel Inc's Mega Hauler semi-truck, because prices have risen faster than promotions, according to data provided by DataWeave.

  • Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE), Donald Jeffrey Roberts, Has Just Spent CA$285k Buying 105% More Shares

    Potential NexGen Energy Ltd. ( TSE:NXE ) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Donald Jeffrey...

  • ‘COVID orphans’: Children of those lost to the pandemic face a unique struggle with grief

    As the holiday season approaches, many American families are looking forward to gathering and celebrating with their loved ones — possibly for the first time in years, as most COVID-19 restrictions are now lifted. But for the widows and widowers who have been left to care for their children alone as a result of the pandemic, the holidays can be a painful reminder of what their families have lost.

  • We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Passed With Ease

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • Malaysia faces new crisis as poll delivers hung Parliament

    Malaysia tumbled into fresh political turmoil Sunday after a tightly contested general election delivered a hung Parliament with no clear winner and a surprising surge of support for an Islamist party. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's reformist alliance secured the biggest gain with 82 out of 220 Parliamentary seats, but fell far short of a majority. Trailing close behind was former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Malay-based Perikatan Nasional, or National Alliance with 73 seats.

  • Disney Has a Secret Weapon (Netflix Doesn't)

    Disney has made all the right moves, while Netflix has faltered, but this one might be the most important.

  • Thai police fire rubber bullets at APEC protests

    STORY: Videos on social media showed officers in riot gear firing rubber bullets towards protesters amid scuffling. Demonstrators were seen throwing projectiles, charging at police and trying to overturn a police car, while police advanced on them with shields and beat them back with batons.Police confronted protesters trying to march to the summit venue in Bangkok, beating them back with batons. Injured activists were seen being carried away and officials said 10 protesters had been arrested.Witnesses said the protesters had tried to overturn a police car plastered with posters of Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and Chinese President Xi Jinping.Youth activist Patsaravalee 'Mind' Tanakitvibulpon, who was at the demonstration, said people were protesting against the APEC summit and Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

  • Justice Alito denies allegation of a leak in a 2014 case about access to birth control

    The allegation comes six months after POLITICO’s publication of the Alito-authored draft ruling that overturned precedent guaranteeing a constitutional right to abortion.

  • COP27 redraws the map for the global climate responsibility

    In the end, COP27 struggled over the oldest battle lines in climate diplomacy: rich countries v. poor. This time, the dispute was whether it is time to redraw those lines, expanding the number of nations contributing to help poor nations weather rising temperatures.

  • Disenchanted continues the tradition of hiding Disney Easter eggs in plain sight

    The musical extravaganza Enchanted was notable for many things—bringing an animated Disney princess to life; launching the film career of Amy Adams; the original songs by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz; and, of course, the many self-referential gags aimed at Disney feature-animation history, going all the way back to Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs. The now-defunct official Disney blog Oh My Disney once counted 57 references to past Disney projects, from the iconic storybook opening to voice-a

  • Presidents Office explains how they will provide Kherson with essential stuff as there is nothing there

    All regions are going to help Kherson Oblast provide people with everything necessary to live; the aid will come from Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. Source: Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the President's Office Quote: "Having visited the liberated Kherson Oblast, [we realised that] one thing became clear: our people there need our great assistance.

  • Fed’s Collins says all increments of rate hikes should be considered in December

    Boston Fed President Susan Collins expects the central bank to hike interest rates next month but the size of the move should be debated.

  • Musk lifts Donald Trump's Twitter ban

    The former US president's account is reinstated, but Mr Trump says he sees no reason to return.

  • Sources: Pistons' Cade Cunningham exploring shin surgery option for stress reaction

    Cunningham has been dealing with the pain since preseason and has seen multiple doctors looking for ways to continue his sophomore season.

  • The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyWe’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate actio

  • NC Democrats' parity in Congress delegation may be fleeting

    Democrats celebrated winning what was billed as North Carolina's lone toss-up race for the U.S. House this month, as state Sen. Wiley Nickel’s narrow victory over Republican Bo Hines in the 13th Congressional District helped weaken any national GOP midterm wave. Nickel's win creates a 7-7 split in the state’s delegation, marking the best showing for state Democrats after a decade of trailing the GOP in an otherwise closely divided state. Trial judges drew the latest district boundaries after redistricting litigation successfully blocked maps passed by the Republican-controlled legislature that could have whittled Democrats down to four seats.

  • Retirees In These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks

    Many, if not most, people would agree that Social Security benefits are not enough to live on. After all, benefits only deliver an average of about 40% of pre-retirement income for medium earners and about 27% for maximum earners. The average monthly Social Security benefit was recently just about $1,666 -- roughly $20,000 per year.

  • Ron DeSantis Reportedly Waiting For Trump To 'Punch Himself Out' Of Presidential Race

    Sources say the Florida governor will bide his time while he waits for Trump to implode.