Malbec Powerhouse Trivento® Reserve Advances Game-Changing Virtual Engagement Efforts

Argentine Brand Connects with Fans through Virtual Vineyard Tour and AR Soccer Game

MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trivento® Reserve, a Top 3 Malbec in the U.S.1 and the official wine of Major League Soccer, is advancing its robust digital strategy at a time when connecting with consumers virtually is more important than ever. Trivento is building on its legacy of digital leadership in the U.S. wine industry by scaling up its AR soccer game, enhancing its virtual winery tour, and enabling easier-than-ever home delivery. In doing so, the Argentine wine powerhouse has transformed fans' living rooms into soccer stadiums and tasting rooms alike, delivering elevated brand experiences digitally as the thirst for authentic at-home experiences reaches an all-time high.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8576254-trivento-reserve-advances-game-changing-virtual-engagement-efforts/

"In recent years, we've increased our investment in interactive digital experiences that allow us to engage with consumers—wherever they are—and celebrate our shared passion for wine and soccer," said Wayland Boyd, Senior Brand Manager for Trivento in the U.S. "The pandemic has only intensified the need to connect virtually, and so at Trivento we've enhanced our digital offerings, going further to engage consumers in novel ways that uniquely fit this particular moment in history."

From Tailgate to Homegate: Building the Virtual Stadium Experience
Aligned with consumer trends toward virtual gaming during the pandemic, Trivento has re-upped on its AR investment. The brand continues to innovate with its groundbreaking AR game, which married soccer and wine in a gamification first in 2019, to create a more immersive virtual environment. Following a recently inked partnership between Trivento and MLS expansion team Inter Miami CF, the AR game now features Miami's celebrity-backed franchise. This strategic move allows Trivento to tap into the coveted South Florida market, while bringing a uniquely interactive experience to fans around the globe.

Arm-Chair Traveling: Delivering on the New Way to Wanderlust
As a far-flung destination in South America, Trivento is adept at creating industry-leading virtual experiences that evoke Argentina's passion for living—from wine and asado to fútbol and tango—in the imaginations of American consumers who might otherwise never set foot in Mendoza. Building on the 2019 debut of its virtual winery tour, the brand recently added a multimedia stop among the vines, featuring the Trivento winemaking team. Pandemic-era consumers are transported into the bodega—without hopping on a transcontinental flight—for a virtual look at the fermentation tanks, the tasting room, the winery's edgy modern art space and vineyards, then invited to taste along with the winemakers, no matter the distance.

Wine On-Demand: Making Home Delivery a Click Away
At a time when home delivery of wine is skyrocketing, Trivento has made it easier than ever for fans to order wine on-demand from the Trivento online store, as well as partner sites. In keeping with trends showing consumers gravitating to home delivery as stay-at-home measures remain the norm, the brand has poured promotional dollars into increasing its presence on home delivery platforms such as Drizly, Instacart and Minibar.

"In today's environment, building relationships with consumers digitally is paramount for owning mind share and market share; enhanced availability of our wines through e-delivery is an important piece of that puzzle," said Boyd. "Trivento is committed to creating rich virtual experiences that allow fans to connect with our wines, with their favorite team, and with each other—from the comfort of home."

Now, at any time—and from anywhere—you can practice your penalty kicks with the Trivento AR game at DrinkAR, travel to Mendoza to visit Bodega Trivento, engage with the brand on Instagram, and get your favorite Trivento wines delivered right to your doorstep.

About Trivento Reserve
Rooted in the energy of Argentina's passion for wine, Trivento—meaning three winds in Spanish—is synonymous with expressive, terroir-driven Malbec that paints a vivid portrait of Mendoza's high-altitude vineyards at the foothills of the Andes Mountains. Imported to the U.S. by Fetzer Vineyards, Trivento Reserve offers a dynamic collection of four inviting wines, crafted predominantly from estate vines: the #3 best-selling Malbec in the U.S., a Cabernet Sauvignon, White Orchid Torrontés and Maximum Red Blend, named for Trivento Reserve Winemaker Maximiliano Ortiz.

Marrying Argentina's two passions—wine and fútbol—Trivento Reserve is proud to be the official wine sponsor of Major League Soccer in the U.S., engaging wine and soccer fans at matches throughout the country, and globally through its immersive augmented reality (AR) experience powered by DrinkAR. Learn more at trivento.com or take a virtual tour of Bodega Trivento's modern art space, vineyards and winery in Maipú.






1 Source: IRI TTL US MULO+C+Liquor/$VOL + VOL Sales/TTL Premium $8-$10.99/Imported/Argentina/Malbec/0.75LT/L52 wks ending 7.12.20

