Malcolm Denemark knows how to capture the 'magic' of the Space Coast

Veteran FLORIDA TODAY photographer Malcolm Denemark understands magic.

Although he does dabble in the art of ventriloquism, it's the magic of photography that we mean.

Malcolm, or Denny as we all affectionately call him, knows how to find the magic — that right moment — to capture the beauty that is in the very fabric of what makes Brevard.

From wing walkers, to rough waves, to the joy of children playing on the Space Coast, Denny finds a way to snap at exactly the right moment every time. Oh, and I should probably mention launches. When he submitted his favorite photos from 2023, Denny noted there were a lot of launch photos in the gallery, but then, there were a lot of launches.

Check out all of Denny's favorite photos above.

Malcolm Denemark is a veteran FLORIDA TODAY photographer with four decades of experience shooting photos from across the Space Coast. You can reach Malcolm via email at mdenemark@floridatoday.com or find him on Instagram at @MalcolmDenemark

