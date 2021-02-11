In Malcolm & Marie, Architecture Is Zendaya and John David Washington’s Subtle Costar
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Last spring, Malcolm & Marie production designer Michael Grasley found himself house hunting in Carmel, California, on the lookout for “something contemporary and upscale with roots in the midcentury movement and an open-floor plan.” He wasn’t in the market. He wasn’t even supposed to be in Northern California. He was supposed to be in Los Angeles, knee-deep in the creation and execution of the suburban wasteland populated by the teens of the HBO hit Euphoria. But like millions of other Americans in 2020, Grasley had pivoted to stay employed after the COVID-19 pandemic caused an indefinite delay in shooting.
In the wake of the sudden free time, writer/director Sam Levinson proposed a whole new project. It would become Malcolm & Marie, the new Netflix drama starring Zendaya and John David Washington as the titular couple in distress, and it would be written, cast, designed, shot, edited, and sold between April and September 2020.
“You might watch and think, ‘It’s just one house decorated in a nice way.’ And in the grand scheme of things, you wouldn’t be wrong,” Grasley says. “It wasn’t a very complicated design. But it’s deceptively simple.”
Although it’s the fourth project of Levinson’s Grasley has worked on, it may as well have been the first, given how much they had to rethink and rejigger to get their jobs done in the face of a global pandemic and all the new rules and safety measures that came with it.
“We decided to do this very early in the shutdown, when the culture of the moment was washing all your packaging and not seeing anyone in person,” Grasley says. “There were constraints on time, resources, locations…things we take for granted on other productions. We had to figure out a new shorthand.”
The updated, truncated strategy (Grasley spent a month on Malcolm & Marie, whereas his current project has 12 weeks of prep) included reducing the crew size, taking over a ranch for mandatory quarantine, and creating a separate art department bubble. Working in isolation from the film crew complicated Grasley’s normally collaborative process. “My team went in first and did daily FaceTime walk-throughs to show them what we were doing,” Grasley says. “We created a kit with everything needed beyond furniture to shoot—prop cigarettes, 25 boxes of mac ’n’ cheese, Company Store towels—because you couldn’t have runners going into town or deliveries.”
After three days, the art department and filming team switched places. “I walked out, hid the key, and they showed up six hours later to see it in person for the first time. Two weeks later, they left. We returned to restore the house.”
Sometimes Grasley and his team “backed into solutions.” For example, Carmel was the only place in the state allowing shoots on private properties without a permit at the time. So that’s where Grasley scouted and where he discovered Jonathan Feldman’s Caterpillar House, a serpentine structure nestled into the rolling oak-dotted hills of the Santa Lucia Preserve. Luckily, it checked all the boxes. “It’s supposed to be one of those L.A. houses studios rent for [talent] coming to town to work. They tend to be midcentury with great views on Mulholland,” Grasley says. “This was built 10 years ago but comes out of the midcentury legacy, is upscale, and has the open floor plan we wanted. It’s a magical house with a lovely connection to the landscape and an economy of design that wouldn’t interfere with the intensity of the drama.”
That “don’t distract” directive guided what furniture Grasley picked up at Berkeley’s Bay Home Consignment, such as a three-paneled mirror and gloss cabinetry to create a bar in the homeowner’s office space, and how it was arranged. A giant built-in divider/headboard was dismantled and the bedroom layout was flipped in service of this goal. “The house has almost 360 degrees of windows and everything in it orients you to the view out. But we were shooting at night and wanted to make the house more internal, so we used simple pieces and fewer of them and reconfigured spaces to reorient the focus and eyelines inward.”
Even small props and art that set decorator Kate English brought from L.A. had to “feel valuable but not be so specific that they’d detract from the real centerpiece, the actors’ amazing faces.”
Another new element Grasley had to contend with was the black-and-white film stock Levinson used. “The house…was super narrow and the rammed-earth walls turned into giant gray lumps on camera, but black-and-white is friendly to textures and patterns. It gave us a rare opportunity to use graphic things to add contrast and variegation like a sheepskin rug, an Anthropologie curtain behind the tub, an original yarn weaving by Kate. You usually avoid that in color. Too much.”
The couch’s Navajo blanket was such a hit “they shot a whole scene in front of it.” But nothing went over as well as the adorable vintage flamingo throw pillow. Grasley says, “People were fighting over it and wanted to take it home, but my wife bought it for our house. I had grabbed it as I walked out the door for Carmel. It had to come back with me or I’d be in big trouble like Malcolm.”
In Malcolm & Marie, Architecture Is Zendaya and John David Washington’s Subtle Costar
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest