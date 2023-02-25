Malcolm Washer Just Bought 1.7% More Shares In Emyria Limited (ASX:EMD)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Malcolm Washer, a Emyria Limited (ASX:EMD) insider, recently shelled out AU$60k to buy stock, at AU$0.18 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 1.7%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Emyria

In fact, the recent purchase by Malcolm Washer was the biggest purchase of Emyria shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.21), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Emyria insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Emyria insiders own 45% of the company, currently worth about AU$28m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Emyria Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Emyria. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Emyria you should be aware of, and 3 of them shouldn't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

