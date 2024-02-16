Malden begins a rebirth (WITH VIDEO)

Feb. 16—MALDEN, Wash. — A tender moment was shared within the Malden community Thursday when it celebrated its newly constructed municipal building.

The day marked a new chapter for the town, while many residents recognized there's still a long road of recovery.

Many around the region came to get a sneak peek of the facility. Around 100 filled its fire station to watch 18 pairs of scissors cut a ribbon during the ceremony.

The building is the first community gathering space Malden has had in over three and a half years. It's complete with the post office, town clerk's office and fire station. Funding for the building came from grants provided by the Washington State Department of Commerce and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The town is also working on creating a new community center as part of a second step to replace buildings lost in the Babb Road Fire or the Pine City/Malden Fire.

"Don't forget, local is what counts," Mayor Dan Harwood said. "Our residents have gone through fire, and for those that are here today, they've gone through ice."

On Labor Day in 2020, much of Malden was destroyed by a firestorm that blazed through the city. The town's post office, city hall, library, fire station, old gas station and 67 homes were lost to the fire, according to past reporting.

That tally rose to 68 residences lost to fires when another home caught fire in July 2023.

Larry Frick, longtime Malden resident, said he and his wife, Micki Harnois, were there for the fire. He said they were among the few who were able to save their home.

"The road to recovery has been 'clawing,'" Frick said. "These lots have been empty for years after lots of people moved out. It was eerily quiet. This is a heartfelt event for everyone. I think this is the pinnacle point where we're really starting to see things transition. We can see the future."

Lauren Rankin, of Malden, said her heart was racing when she went into the new building. She said she lost her home during the fire, and she, among many residents, is still rebuilding.

"I'm getting emotional a little bit because we're still recovering here," Rankin said. "We need this, honestly. It's a good thing to come out of this, and you can see that things can happen. That's the important thing, that things can happen."

Karl Webber, Port of Whitman County commissioner, said the people in Malden have gone through many challenges no one has even considered. He added they've worked so hard, and the new building is a milestone for the community.

"What Malden has gone through really shows the resiliency of the community," Webber said. "It's fantastic to see a permanent fixture of a town hall."

Avista's Paul Kimmell said he can already see the potential of Malden, and from here on out the town is only moving forward. He said it's been amazing to see the town rebuild itself and he's excited to see that continue into the future.

Along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, local officials also celebrated by giving away the first key to a post office box to a resident.

Jim Jacobs, Malden's oldest resident, won the mailbox. He said he's 93, and could remember an old barn-like structure that used to stand where the municipal building sits.

"There's no place on earth a fire should happen, but it did here," Jacobs said. "I hope this is the end of all our anguish."

