Malden police seek assistance in locating missing teen

Malden police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

NayLeiah Spencer Cradock, 14, was last seen leaving her Malden home at 12:29 p.m. on July 13, according to Malden police.

Cradock was last known to be wearing a white t-shire, light blue shorts, a blue backpack, and had her hair in a bun.

Cradock is described as a black female with brown hair and eyes. She is 5′0 and weighs 100 lbs.

Cradock has ties to Boston, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 781-322-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

