Maldistribution of COVID-19 Critical Materials

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There has been a lot of talk about ventilators and N95 masks, but CRIMADI has observed the reality is that healthcare workers are struggling with a much longer list of shortages every day. And feeling helpless in being able to save as many lives as they can.

While overall shortages are genuine, there is also significant maldistribution of what is available. Available supplies are not getting to the places that need them the most. Siloed information and decisions are causing a lot of that. Decision-makers from the WH Coronavirus Task Force down to state and county level task forces, or even suppliers, are struggling to find out how much is truly needed where.

CRIMADI.com has just created solutions to reduce maldistribution. According to Arvind Goel and Sanjeev Gupta, the two successful entrepreneurs who have founded CRIMADI, "Our Demand Projector forecasts material needs down to the 6,000+ healthcare facilities in the US. For the next 3, 7 and 14 days. And the Smart Allocator recommends how the available supplies should be distributed based on demand and capacity."

"Data-driven decisions are the fastest route to dealing with this crisis," asserts Sanjeev Gupta. "The longer the decision-makers rely on who is making the most noise, the worse the problem caused by shortages will be. Use CRIMADI.com tools and share them freely!"

"That is why CRIMADI.com is offering all its tools for free," says Arvind Goel. "And we are available 24x7 to any federal, state or country official, as well as to suppliers and healthcare providers. Anything we can do to help save lives!"

CRIMADI.com is a free public service initiative.

