Maldivian lawmakers brawl during parliament session

STORY: Video obtained by Reuters captured a chaotic scene where members of the Maldives parliament traded kicks and fought with opposition lawmakers near the Speaker's chair, while others shouted from the floor and the sounds of toy trumpets rang out.

The session descended into chaos when the main Opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) decided to withhold parliamentary approval for some members of President Mohamed Muizzu's cabinet ahead of the key vote on the Cabinet, according to local media reports.

Subsequently, pro-government MPs initiated a protest, obstructing the parliamentary sitting from proceeding, the reports said.

Reuters was able to confirm the location by the color, design on the walls and the placement of a lighting fixture and speaker which matched with file imagery. Local media reported MP Abdullah Shaheem Abdul Hakeem was injured during a violent altercation between pro-government MPs and oppositions on Sunday. Reuters couldn’t independently verify when the videos were filmed.