Male, 24, killed Wednesday in two-vehicle crash near Mount Vernon

Dec. 6—MOUNT VERNON, S.D. — A 24-year-old man was killed on Wednesday morning his car collided with a road maintainer near Interstate 90 at Mount Vernon.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at the intersection of 397th Avenue and Interstate 90. The intersection is located about 2 miles south of Mount Vernon.

An investigation indicates a 2014 Caterpillar highway maintainer was driving north on 397th Avenue toward Mount Vernon and the 2011 Chrysler 200 being driven by the 24-year-old man was traveling south at the overpass of Interstate 90.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the driver of the Caterpillar was drifting into the ditch but overcorrected crossing the center line into the path of Chrysler 200. The vehicles collided in the southbound lane of the roadway.

The driver of the Chrysler has pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. The Caterpillar driver, a 63-year-old male, was not injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

It is the second fatal crash to occur in Davison County in the last week. A 63-year-old man was killed on Saturday, Dec. 2 south of Mitchell on Highway 37 after a two-vehicle crash.