Male armed with machete in Cambridge sent to hospital with injuries, police say

An unidentified male armed with a machete has been taken to a local hospital with injuries, Cambridge Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area of Chestnut and Sidney Street to respond to a report of a male in distress who was “reportedly armed with a machete,” police said in a tweet.

The male’s condition, the extent of his injuries, age or name were not immediately known.

Police said motorists should expect traffic delays in the area as an investigation remains ongoing.

Wednesday’s machete incident in Cambridge follows another incident in New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve, when a man was arrested and accused of attacking police with a machete.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

