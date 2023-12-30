Male arrested after barricading himself inside home, police say

(FOX40.COM) — A male is in custody on the suspicion of stabbing a family member, according to the Folsom Police Department.

SWAT officers arrested the suspect after he barricaded himself inside a home near Duchow Way and Glenn Drive on Saturday morning, bringing a large police presence to the area.

Police said the family member who was stabbed is stable and is receiving medical care.

