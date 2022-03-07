Male body found at S. Londonderry Twp. Wastewater Treatment Facility Saturday, police say

South Londonderry Police are investigating the discovery of a deceased male at the township's wastewater treatment facility on Saturday morning.

Officials found the body around 7 a.m. at the facility's west plant, located in the 700 block of South Lingle Avenue in the vicinity of Redner's Market. An investigation into the circumstances of the victim's death is ongoing, police said.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time out of respect for the family, police said in a statement Monday afternoon.

"There is no evidence to suggest that any members of the public are now, or were ever in danger in regard to the incident," officials said.

Emergency crews at the scene took considerable precautions to protect the privacy of the deceased and his family. However, South Londonderry police said that photographs of the victim have been shared on social media.

"Our police department finds the posting and sharing of any graphic images taken during the response to be insensitive and disrespectful to the grieving family," officials wrote. "We strongly discourage such thoughtless acts."

Police are requesting anyone with information regarding unusual activity in the area of the treatment plant between the evening March 4 and the early morning of March 5 to contact the South Londonderry Police Department at 717-838-1376.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

