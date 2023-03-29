Male in critical condition after being found shot in the city’s Stanton Heights neighborhood

A male is in critical condition after being found in the city with multiple gunshot wounds.

Just after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Stanton Avenue and McCabe Street in Stanton Heights for reports of a male banging on doors, saying he was shot, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Officers searched the area and found a vehicle heading to a hospital with the male victim in the backseat. He had gunshot wounds to the face and arm, and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance in critical condition to have surgery. His current condition was not released.

Detectives are investigating.

Channel 11′s Jennifer Tomazic has more details on this developing story from the Breaking News Desk through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.

