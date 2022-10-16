Male in critical condition after being shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats neighborhood overnight

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats overnight.

According to Pittsburgh police, first responders arrived at S. 14 Street and East Carson Street around 2 a.m. for reports of a person shot during an altercation.

Police said emergency crews found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said there are no arrests or suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

