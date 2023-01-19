Male critically wounded in downtown Reading shooting
Jan. 19—Reading police said a male was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the 300 block of Washington Street.
Patrol officers were dispatched for the shooting at about 7:30 and located a male with a gunshot wound, investigators said.
He was taken by ambulance to Reading Hospital, where investigators learned his condition was critical.
The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be released when available, according to police.