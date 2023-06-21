ZANESVILLE — A male is in custody after a shooting on Wednesday morning.

According to Detective Sergeant Phil Michel, the Zanesville Police Department received a 911 call in reference to a shooting around 9:45 a.m. Officers and detectives responded to the lot of 1018 W. Main St. and observed a male who appeared to have been shot and physically assaulted.

The Zanesville Fire Department and Genesis Community Ambulance responded to the scene and provided medical treatment to the victim. The victim was transported to Genesis Health Care System and has been transferred to a Columbus area hospital where he is in critical condition.

A male had attempted to flee the scene, but witnesses in the area identified him as the suspect. He was taken into custody. While being escorted to a police cruiser the suspect attempted to take an officer’s gun. The suspect was transported to the Zanesville City Jail.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses and processed the scene. The location where the incident occurred was a shop located at 1010 W. Muskingum Ave. Numerous items of evidence were collected during the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Further details will be released when available. Anyone with information concerning the investigation is asked to contact Michel at 740-455-0785.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Male in custody after Wednesday morning shooting