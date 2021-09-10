Male dead after being shot near Druid Hill Park, Baltimore Police say

An unidentified male shot Thursday night near Druid Hill Park died at the hospital, Baltimore Police said.

Police had described the male’s condition as critical, prompting homicide detectives to assume the investigation into the shooting before he died.

Officers with the department’s Central District Station arrived at 7:13 p.m. in the 2200 block of Callow Ave. following reports of a shooting, said Det. Donny Moses, a police spokesman.

There, in the city’s Reservoir Hill neighborhood, officers found a male who’d been shot, police said.

Moses said police did not yet know the male’s age.

He was taken to shock trauma in critical condition, police said.

Police said at 10:25 p.m. that the male died.

Police encourage anyone with information to call investigators at 410-396-2100 or by dialing 1-866-7LOCKUP to reach Metro Crime Stoppers.