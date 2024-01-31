Male driver in custody after chase involving state troopers on I-75 in Montgomery County

A male driver is in custody following a chase involving Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers early Wednesday morning.

State troopers found a suspected vehicle traveling on Northbound Interstate 75 on Benchwood Road around 2:51 a.m. and began pursuing it, according to the OSHP dispatchers.

The vehicle then exited off Benchwood Road and got on Southbound Interstate 75 before exiting off Needmore Road.

The chase ended with state troopers placing the male driver in custody at the intersection of Needmore Road and N. Dixie Drive, dispatchers told News Center 7.

We are working to learn more information on why troopers were chasing the vehicle and will provide updates.