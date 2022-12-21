Male fatally shot Wednesday afternoon on South Howard Street in Baltimore, police say

A male died Wednesday afternoon after being shot several times in the upper body, Baltimore Police said in a news release.

At approximately 2:49 p.m., Central District patrol officers responded to the unit block of South Howard Street to Investigate a reported shooting, police said.

Officers located an unidentified male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical staff, the release said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. They can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.