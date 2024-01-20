Male and female juvenile accused of stabbing man to death in Rancho Cordova arrested

(FOX40.COM) — Two juveniles were recently arrested for a murder that happened in December of 2023, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 18, a man arrived at a local hospital with what was believed to be a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead by medical staff a short time later, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Homicide investigation underway in Rancho Cordova

Officials said officers from the Rancho Cordova Police Department and detectives from Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Viking Drive and Egmont Way, where they suspected the incident took place. Detectives said they learned the victim was stabbed during a fight, not shot.

Detectives reportedly identified two juveniles, a male and a female, as suspects. The boy was arrested on Friday in Grass Valley and the girl was arrested in North Sacramento.

