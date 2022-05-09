Male found dead with apparent gunshot wounds inside Carrollton Ridge rowhome that caught fire, Baltimore Police say

A male was found dead with gunshot wounds inside a vacant rowhome Sunday night, police said.

Baltimore Police said that around 7:20 p.m. officers were sent to the 300 block of Furrow Street in Carrollton Ridge to help firefighters who were trying to extinguish a fire in a vacant building.

Once firefighters were inside, police said, they found a dead male with apparent gunshot wounds.

Homicide and arson investigators are investigating the incident.