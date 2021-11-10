Male found fatally shot near Druid Hill Park early Tuesday night, Baltimore Police say

A male, whose age was not immediately clear, was found shot to death near Druid Hill Park in Baltimore on Tuesday night, police said.

Patrol officers assigned to the Baltimore Police Department’s Central District station learned around 6:20 p.m. of gunfire in the 800 block of Brooks Lane.

When they arrived in the city’s Reservoir Hill neighborhood, just south of the park and Druid Lake, the officers found an unidentified male sitting in a car with what appeared to be a gunshot wound in his head, according to police.

Police said medics pronounced the male dead shortly thereafter, prompting homicide detectives to take control of the investigation.

The police department encouraged anybody with information about the incident to call investigators at 410-396-2100.

Anyone who knows something about the male’s death but who wishes to remain anonymous can leave a tip with Metro Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-866-7LOCKUP, police said.