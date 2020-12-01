Male found fatally shot in southeast Charlotte neighborhood is city’s latest homicide

Mark Price
·1 min read

A man was found fatally shot late Monday in a neighborhood off Independence Boulevard in southeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released by police.

The shooting brings Charlotte’s 2020 homicide count to 109, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

Investigators say the incident happened “shortly before 9 p.m.” near the 5700 block of Electra Lane, near the intersection of Independence Boulevard and Idlewild Road.

Officers arrived to find “a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound,” a release said. He was transported by Medic to a hospital and died around 11:30 p.m. Monday, officials said.

Investigators are seeking tips in the case at 704-432-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

