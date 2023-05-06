Male found shot dead in Lake Worth Beach; no suspect, motive

LAKE WORTH BEACH — A person was found shot to death late Friday night outside a home on South H Street, police said Saturday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a report of a shooting at 11:24 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of South H Street in Lake Worth Beach. Deputies found a male person outside a residence deceased from gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office considers this incident a homicide, but officials had no suspect or motive for the shooting Saturday afternoon. Authorities did not disclose the person’s name, age or residence.

Anyone with knowledge about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous by using the “PBSO” app on their Android or Apple phones and using the “See Something” feature.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Police find male shot to death out side Lake Worth Beach residence