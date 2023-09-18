Male found shot on North College Street in South Bend Sunday being called a homicide

SOUTH BEND — An autopsy is set for Monday for a man who was found dead Sunday afternoon in the 1500 block of North College Street.

A police news release said officers were called to College Street about 3:20 p.m. and found a dead male who reportedly had a gunshot wound to his body. The man's identity was not being released pending notification of next-of-kin.

The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is taking over the investigation, and the death is considered a homicide.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend homicide of male on North College Street