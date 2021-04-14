Male friend charged with taking woman's vehicle

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.

Apr. 14—A 39-year-old Joplin man is facing a felony vehicle tampering charge after he allegedly took a woman's vehicle without her permission.

Matt L. McGinnis was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after a vehicle stop about 1 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South Pearl Avenue.

McGinnis was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima that had been reported stolen from Stephanie G. Benarja, of Joplin, according to Cpl. Isaac Costley of the Joplin police.

