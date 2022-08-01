Male fugitive, Amboy woman arrested

Aug. 1—AMBOY — A 40-year man authorities had been seeking to apprehend was arrested late Sunday evening in a beanfield near Amboy.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office had asked for assistance from the public in its search for Jacob John Friedrichs.

Friedrichs has a controlled substance warrant in Blue Earth County, a theft warrant in Winnebago County, Iowa, and is also a suspect in other crimes in and around Blue Earth County, the Sheriff's Office said.

The arrest came after deputies received a tip that Friedrichs was staying at an apartment in Amboy.

After a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle that left from that apartment, Friedrichs ran away on foot into a bean field. The driver of the vehicle, Valarie Lynn Hall, 53, was arrested for aiding an offender.

Deputies had suspected Hall was harboring Friedrichs and had met with her recently, a press release said.

Friedrichs was transported to Blue Earth County Jail on a controlled substance warrant. He faces new charges for drug possession charges and fleeing on foot.