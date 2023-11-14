Male gunshot victim found alongside Highway 60 Monday identified

Bartlesville police identified the male gunshot victim whose body was found alongside Highway 60 Monday night as 16-year-old Marcus Stephen Scott.

Scott appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, said Chief Kevin Ickleberry. He said the incident was reported at 9:39 p.m. and police attempted to administer aid upon arrival.

Bartlesville Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry announced the identification of the dead body found Monday night as Marcus Stephen Scott during a press conference.

Ickleberry reported that Scott attended Bartlesville High School, but there are conflicting reports that he had dropped out of school.

"BPD investigators have worked around the clock to investigate this matter and to secure evidence that will result in the arrest of the person or persons responsible for this crime," Ickleberry said.

He said informants led them to Coffeyville, Kansas where the vehicle believed to be involved in the incident was discovered. An adult suspect was later arrested by Coffeyville police where he is being held on unrelated charges.

Ickleberry said the location where the body was found was not a dump site but a crime scene.

The suspect and victim knew each other and he said the suspect is known to BPD.

Using video from surrounding businesses, BPD investigators identified several witnesses in the area and are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact the BPD at 918-338-4001 or contact Capt. Daniel Elkins at 918-338-4020 or by email at dbelkins@cityofbartlesville.org.

The investigation is continuing and police will release more investigation as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: BPD identify victim found off Highway 60 as local 16-year-old