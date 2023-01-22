Man hit, killed by truck in Harrison Twp.; Deputies investigating

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man they believe was hit by a truck Sunday afternoon.

Deputies were called out to the 3500 block of W. Hillcrest Ave in Harrison Twp. around 1:44 p.m. on reports of man laying dead in the road.

>> ‘Superman Sammy;’ 4-year-old Bengals fan with rare condition cheers on team with new heart

An initial investigation showed that the unidentified adult man was walking eastbound on the southside of the road when he was hit from behind, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office sergeant said in a release.

Deputies believe the vehicle that hit the man was an early 2000′s model GMC truck that’s either tan or champagne in color.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Regional Dispatch Center at (937) 225-4557.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.