Male hospitalized with life-threatening stab wounds, 27-year-old arrested for suspicion of assault

Feb. 5—A man sustained life-threatening stab wounds late Friday night in downtown Spokane and a 27-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly committing the crime.

Emergency dispatchers received a call just after 11 p.m. from residents of an apartment complex on the 200 block of West Second Avenue that two males were arguing at the location, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

The release said dispatchers received multiple calls from the same location around 11:15 p.m. that the argument escalated and one male had been stabbed. Officers arrived and located the suspect, James Speelman, and detained him without incident.

Other officers located the victim in his vehicle with life-threatening stab wounds, police said. They began life-saving measures until Spokane Fire Department personnel arrived. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Speelman was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for suspicion of first-degree assault.

SPD spokesperson Julie Humphreys said she didn't have an update on the victim's condition as of early Saturday afternoon. The victim's age and other details also weren't immediately available Saturday.