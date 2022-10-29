Male hospitalized after late night shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood

A male was taken to a local hospital after he was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood overnight.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers responded to a five-round ShotSpotter alert in the 500 block of Sherwood Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

6 people shot outside funeral in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights 2 people suspected of involvement in funeral shooting arrested after incident on McKees Rocks bridge VIDEO: Live stream inside Pittsburgh funeral captures the moments shots were fired outside VIDEO: RAW: Church member reacts after shooting outside funeral service injures 6 DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts