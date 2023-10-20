Male juvenile injured by gunfire Thursday night in Peoria

A male juvenile was shot and injured Thursday night in Peoria after 24 gunshots were fired near the 2200 block of West Wiswall Street, according to Peoria police.

Police responded to two ShotSpotter alerts of shots fired around 7 p.m., one of 20 rounds fired, the other of four rounds fired.

When police arrived at the scene they located the juvenile with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have no suspect information available.

Thursday's shooting marks the fourth time this week someone in Peoria has been injured or killed by gunfire.

On Monday, 30-year-old Roderick Richardson was shot and killed in Peoria.

Two more people, including a female juvenile, were injured in shootings on Tuesday.

