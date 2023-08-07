Man killed in early-morning shooting, Columbia police say

A man was killed Sunday in an early-morning shooting, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Zimalcrest Drive, police said Monday. That’s near the area called Malfunction Junction, where Interstate 26 and Interstate 20 converge.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim, or released his age.

No other injuries were reported by police, who said they collected ballistic evidence from the scene.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire, which police called an isolated incident.

This was at least the second deadly shooting in Columbia in a 24-hour span, according to police.

At about 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a man’s body was found in the 2100 block of Waverly Street, police said. That’s across the street from Benedict College’s Charles W. Johnson Stadium, about a mile from Segra Park in the BullStreet District.

Officers were responding to a ShotSpotter alert, police said. ShotSpotter is a technology that uses acoustic monitors to detect a sound like gunfire. The system sends the gunfire’s location to Columbia police within 45 seconds.

The coroner’s office also has not publicly identified the victim in Saturday’s shooting, and no other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been reported in either shooting, and there is no information that connects the separate incidents.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.