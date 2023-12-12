Male killed in overnight shooting in Lexington County, police say

One person was killed Monday in Lexington County in a late night shooting, the Cayce Police Department said.

At about 11 p.m., police responded to a call about a shooting at the Abbott Arms Apartments, police said Tuesday in a news release. That’s on Wilkinson Street, in the area between U.S. 321 and Frink Street.

Police said a male who was shot was taken to an area hospital where he died.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the shooting victim.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported in the shootings, which continues to be investigated by police who said officers are interviewing witnesses and processing the crime scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 803-794-0456, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC, or submit an online tip.