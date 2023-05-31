Male killed in shooting in East Price Hill, coroner office says

Cincinnati police homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting in East Price Hill.

The shooting was reported just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of the 900 block of Enright Avenue.

There is a heavy police presence in the area with roads blocked off.

A male shooting victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. His age and identity have not been released.

