Male killed in shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood

A male is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh police, first responders were called to the 3300 block of Brighton Road for reports of a gunshot victim.

There is an active police scene, in the parking lot of the family dollar on Brighton rd. More info tonight on @WPXI pic.twitter.com/DUJvqJmsps — Steve Pierce (@Steve_WPXI) December 26, 2022

Police said responding units found a male with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. He was transported in critical condition and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

According to police, the shooting may have happened after an altercation at a nearby business.

Major Crimes is investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Police: Westmoreland man was drunk when he tried to steal cop car after crash with off-duty officer Recall alert: Second company recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risk When to have your trash ready after City of Pittsburgh delays pick-ups due to poor weather VIDEO:Tenants of 72-unit apartment building displaced after water main break DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts