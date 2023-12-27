Male pedestrian dies after hit-and-run at Willmar, Minnesota, intersection

Dec. 27—WILLMAR

— A 52-year-old male pedestrian died Tuesday night at CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital after a hit-and-run.

A CentraCare security officer was providing first aid to a man with "extensive injuries" when Willmar police officers arrived at the intersection of First Street South and Willmar Avenue, according to a news release from Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt.

The man was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Felt, investigating officers received information that the pedestrian was walking across the southeast corner of the intersection when he was struck by a northbound vehicle described as a four-door, dark-colored sedan. The vehicle reportedly continued north after the crash, which was reported at about 8:07 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information or video camera availability in the area is asked to call the Willmar Police Department at

320-235-2244.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through

Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.

The name of the pedestrian is temporarily being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Willmar police were assisted by the

Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office,

Minnesota State Patrol,

CentraCare Emergency Medical Services and CentraCare security.