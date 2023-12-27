A male pedestrian was fatally struck by a semi on I-41 in Washington County

A male pedestrian was killed Wednesday around 7:45 a.m. when he was struck by a semitruck on Interstate 41 at Sherman Road in the town of Polk, according a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Department.

Northbound I-41 was closed following the incident and reopened around 12:40 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The male victim was struck in the middle of the traffic lanes of the interstate, according to the sheriff's department.

The semitruck driver was uninjured, remained on the scene, and has been fully cooperative with investigators, authorities said.

The Slinger Fire Department, Washington County Highway Shop and Lifestar Emergency Medical Services assisted the Washington County Sheriff's Department.

The Washington County Sherriff's Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Washington County Medical Examiner's Office are still investigating the incident, according to the sheriff's department.

This is a developing story.

Cathy Kozlowicz can be reached at 262-361-9132 or cathy.kozlowicz@jrn.com. Follow her on X at @kozlowicz_cathy.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: I-41 in Washington County closed for hours after pedestrian killed