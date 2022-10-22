Male sent to hospital after shooting involving Nicholasville Police Department

The Nicholasville Police Department has been involved in a shooting.

Kentucky State Police said a male was taken to a local hospital after the shooting, which occurred in Jessamine County just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Police did not immediately say who was shot or what his condition was, nor did they provide specific information about where the shooting happened or the circumstances that led up to it.

State police said in a news release late Saturday afternoon that they were still investigating after being contacted by the Nicholasville Police Department.

“KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the Commonwealth as requested by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies,” the release stated. “KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.”