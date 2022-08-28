Male in serious condition after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood West neighborhood

A male is in serious condition after he was shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood West neighborhood.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that police and EMS were called to the 800 block of North Murtland Street at 1:15 p.m. Pittsburgh police said units responded for multiple shots fired.

According to police, officials found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the upper leg. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating. The Mobile Crime Unit processed evidence at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

