Male seriously hurt after arriving at hospital shot in Springfield

A male suffered serious injuries after being shot in Springfield early Thursday morning.

>>Man in custody after deputies find drugs, firearms inside Clark County home

The victim walked into Springfield Regional Medical Center just after 1 a.m. with a gunshot wound and to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, Springfield Police told News Center 7.

He has serious injuries.

The victim told police that he was shot by someone in the 600 block of Lowery Avenue.

There are no suspects currently.

Springfield police continue to investigate.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.