Male shooting victim found by dumpsters in parking lot behind Italian Village businesses

A view from Hamlet Street at the parking lot at the rear of a commercial strip center on the 990 block of North 4th Street in Italian Village taken in 2020 shows the dumpster corral area, at right, where the body of a male shooting victim was found early Monday morning.

Columbus police homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of a body Monday morning by dumpsters behind a small strip shopping center on North 4th Street in the city's Italian Village neighborhood.

The male victim had apparently been shot, police said.

A person who called 911 shortly before 4:20 a.m. Monday reported a lot of blood around the victim's head.

The victim was pronounced deceased by Columbus Division of Fire medics at 4:27 a.m., police said.

Crime scene investigators had placed about a half-dozen small cones marking shell casings or other evidence by dumpsters at the scene, which was behind a strip center in the 990 block of North 4th Street between East 3rd Avenue and Punta Alley. The businesses in the center include 4th St. Dental Studio, Vinci Nail Lounge, Royal Rhino Club Barbershop & Lounge, and Drunch Eatery + Bar, LIT Life & Yoga and the separate The Go Go bar building.

The dumpsters are located in a parking lot behind the businesses on the Punta Alley side of the property, at the end of a walkway between 4th St. Dental Studio and The Go Go, located in the former Cosecha Cosina restaurant building.

No further information about the shooting, including the identity of the victim, was immediately available from Columbus police homicide detectives.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Columbus police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

