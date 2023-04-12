Male shot at apartment complex in Columbia, police say

A male was shot overnight at an apartment complex, according to the Columbia Police Department.

It was after 9 p.m. when police reported the shooting happened at the Reserve at Riverwalk apartments at 4501 Bentley Drive. That’s near the Broad River, about a mile from Broad River Road.

The victim was shot in the lower body and taken to an area hospital, according to police. Further information on his condition was not available.

Columbia police investigate a shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by police, who are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.