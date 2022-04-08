Male shot on Avalon Avenue taken to hospital; police probe report of shots fired in area

A male was shot in the back Friday afternoon on Avalon Avenue in Hagerstown's West End, authorities said.

A Washington County 911 supervisor said the victim was taken to Meritus Medical Center east of Hagerstown following the 3:52 p.m. incident in the first block of Avalon Avenue, but she could not provide further details.

Earlier: Three face murder charges in death of Hagerstown man shot from car

More: Man helped into Mechanic Street home after being shot in stomach: Police

At the scene, Hagerstown Police Lt. Chad Woodring could only confirm that police were investigating a report of shots fired in the area, and that the investigation was active.

No further details were immediately available.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Official: Male taken to hospital after being shot on Avalon Avenue