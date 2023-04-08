Male grazed by bullet in Hazelwood told officers he ran to home for help, police say

A male shot in Hazelwood Friday night told police he fled to a nearby home for help.

Pittsburgh police said they responded to to several ShotSpotter alerts near Flowers Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Responders found a male with a graze wound to the neck. He told officers he was shot on Flowers Avenue by males who have not been identified before fleeing to a nearby home for help.

EMS transported him to a a local hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

