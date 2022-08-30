Male shot, killed by officer serving warrant at Columbus apartment Tuesday morning

An officer attempting to locate a person with an outstanding warrant for their arrest shot and killed a male inside a Columbus apartment complex Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours Tuesday in the city’s Hilltop neighborhood, located west of downtown Columbus, according to a report from our news partners at WBNS-TV in Columbus.

Officers were at the apartment looking for someone with a warrant for their arrest on domestic violence, assault, and a weapons-related incident, police told the news station.

Police described the incident as an altercation inside the apartment, which resulted in an officer shooting a person, only described as a male. The male was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to WBNS-TV.

The identity of the male shot and killed by police has not been released, pending notification of family.

Police did not confirm if the person shot had a weapon or if other shots were fired during the incident.

No officers were injured and the shooting is being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Additional details were not released.







