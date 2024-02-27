Male shot multiple times in West Baltimore on Monday night

A male was shot in West Baltimore’s Rognel Heights neighborhood Monday night.

Officers responded around 9:10 p.m. to the 4400 block of Edmondson Avenue and found evidence of a shooting before receiving a call for a walk-in shooting victim at a hospital, Baltimore Police said.

At the hospital, officers found the victim with numerous gunshot wounds, police said.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2488.